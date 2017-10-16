Gov’t work, classes on Tuesday should not be suspended – LTFRB

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has recommended to Malacañang on Monday not to suspend government work and classes tomorrow (Tuesday), the second day of the nationwide strike of transport group Piston.

Aileen Lizada, LTFRB board member, said that based on their assessment of Piston’s strike, the group’s protest action against the jeepney modernization barely affected the country’s transport sector.

As of noon, the LTFRB said that out of the 74 trucks and buses that they have deployed in the metropolis, only 23 have been used. This translates to 1,140 passengers of the estimated 10 million jeepney riders.

Malacañang earlier suspended government work and classes in all levels nationwide on Monday in anticipation of the two-day strike.

Lizada noted though that when they were asked if the work and class suspension should be extended to Tuesday, they said they were “not recommending” it.

As of 12:30 p.m., these are the traffic and transport situations in the different parts of the country, as reported by the various LTFRB regional offices.

National Capital Region: Some protesters in Quezon City (Commonwealth, Cubao and España Rotonda). 7 buses, 16 government vehicles deployed

Cordillera Administrative Region: Normal.

Region 1: La Union and Ilocos. Normal.

Region 2: Tuguegarao, Ilagan, Cauyan, Santiago City, Isabela Province. Normal.

Region 3: Pampanga, several stranded passengers assisted in Angeles

Region 4A: Batangas, normal situation. San Pablo City, Laguna, more or less 50 protesters

Region 5: Normal. 5 buses providing libreng sakay (free ride).

Region 6: Iloilo. Normal.

Region 7: Cebu City, around 20-30 protesters at Fuente Osmeña Park. Normal.

Region 8: Tacloban City. Normal.

Region 9: Zamboanga. Normal.

Region 10: Cagayan de Oro. No stranded passengers

Region 11: Davao. No report of stranded passengers.

Region 12: General Santos: 20 protesters in General Santos Plaza./ac