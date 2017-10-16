‘Bravo,’ Palace lauds AFP after terrorists Hapilon, Maute deaths

Malacañang on Monday hailed government troops for the death of terrorists Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute who were behind the months-long siege in Marawi City.

“Bravo Zulu to the AFP. We look forward to raising Marawi from the ashes of conflict and building in a new era where people from the farthest reaches of this Republic can share in the boon of progress,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Despite the criticisms of his detractors, Andanar said President Rodrigo Duterte “pushed on an unrelenting campaign to take back Marawi City through all means at his disposal.”

“This clear victory against terrorism proves the Duterte administration’s resoluteness in delivering on its promise of peace and prosperity to the people of Mindanao,” he said.

“We have a president who demonstrates day in and day out that he will spare nothing, not even himself, for the good of our people,” he added.

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella reiterated that the government would rehabilitate Marawi City once the fighting was over.

“Once the fighting stops and the clearing operations end, we will put our efforts and energies on the challenging task of rebuilding and rehabilitating Marawi,” Abella said. /je

