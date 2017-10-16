Netizen asks, Sara Duterte replies: ‘Aquinos duly paid’

“What did you do to pay the Aquinos in return?”

This question from a netizen prompted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to issue a lengthy reply on his Facebook account on Monday.

Netizen “@Simply_Clinton” slammed Sara, saying her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, was also ungrateful to the Aquinos.

The netizen reacted to Sara’s earlier statement, which tagged three opposition senators as “opportunists” and ungrateful for seeking the help of his father during the 2016 elections but are now criticizing her family.

“Likewise. Your father was appointed by Cory Aquino to be Vice Mayor. What did you pay the Aquinos in return?” the netizen asked.

Sara, responded in his Facebook account saying, “Sure, let’s discuss this.”

In 1986, Sara recalled that the “Cory group” approached her father and asked him to be a vice mayor because all the other politicians were identified with then president Ferdinand Marcos.

“From Prosecutor gusto ni Digong mag judge pero yes tumulong siya kay Cory. Are we all on the same boat? No. Nevertheless, nagtatanong ang angas mo, how we paid the Aquinos. Fine. Nagbayad si Digong- sa lahat ng coup d’ etat against Cory, he supported her admin and he worked for Davao City as Cory expected of him,” Sara said.

The younger Duterte said Davao City was full of criminals and it was “NPA-owned” before her father took office.

“In 1980s Davao, hindi ka puwede maglakad mag isa o lumabas sa gabi – the criminals and NPA owned Davao,” she said.

She then recounted how she was robbed in broad daylight in the past and her classmate being held hostage by an addict in their own house.

“Digong turned it around, NPA napunta sa bundok, crime incidence went down,” she said.

After this, she said business thrived in Davao City.

“Pumasok na ang Jollibee! Yung regular yum na hindi mo pinapansin kasi we all know yeah you’ve tried better burgers, dalaga na ako nung una sila nagluto sa Davao. Cory was paid, Davao was opened to the world and Jollibee talaga ang peg nito,” she said.

Paying the Aquinos did not stop there, Sara noted, because in 2010, they again helped the Aquinos.

“In 2010, Nagbayad kami ulit ke Cory, we assisted PNoy (former president Benigno Aquino III) in the elections through the intercession of Roxas. Nobody can question tagatak pawis ko kakasigaw sa lahat ng stage sa Davao na iboto si Noynoy,” she said.

“Ako Mayor nun, how did I pay? Private businesses boomed,” she added.

Sara went on to conclude her drawn-out response by saying: “Davao is always the example that there is hope. Davao became the rallying point for Mindanao, PNoy duly paid.”

“Ito lang ang argumento na kami na ang tumulong, kami pa magbayad sa mga Aquinos. Labo. Anyway, we paid by keeping quiet and focusing on Davao. Sumasagot lang naman kami sa tira ng Yellow dahil nagpapanic sila nung nanalo si PRD. Paano naging plastic at oportunista ang lumaban sa black propaganda?” she added. /kga