Piston claims paralyzing 80 to 100 percent of jeepney routes

Jeepney drivers and operators trooped to Aurora Boulevard in Cubao, Quezon City, on Monday and demanded the junking of the government’s jeepney modernization program.

George San Mateo, chair of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston), claimed that as of 9 a.m. their mass action had paralyzed 80 to 100 percent of transport routes in various parts in Manila, Rizal, Navotas, Quezon City, Makati City, among others.

Transportation routes in provinces such as in Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna were also paralyzed according to San Mateo.

The simultaneous rallies in separate protest centers began at 6 a.m.

Members from Kilusang Mayo Uno, Kadamay and Gabriela also supported the transport strike. /cbb