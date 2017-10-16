Lorenzana confirms Isnilon Hapilon, Omar Maute killed

The top leaders behind the months-long war in Marawi have been killed, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed Monday.

Details on the deaths of the two leaders killed in clashes Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute were not immediately given. The two earlier pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Hapilon, leader of the Abu Sayyaf based in Basilan, is the purported emir of ISIS in Southeast Asia. Omar is one of the leaders behind the Maute Terrorist Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict between government forces and armed groups started May 23, when authorities tried to arrest Hapilon.

The armed groups were also supposed to establish a wilayat or ISIS province in Marawi. /je