73% of Filipinos believe EJKs happened in war on drugs—Pulse Asia

Majority of Filipinos believed that there are extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, a recent Pulse Asia survey released on Monday revealed.

The survey, conducted from September 24 to 30, showed that 73 percent of the surveyed respondents believed that EJKs exist in the government’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs.

The respondents were asked, "Do you believe or not believe that extrajudicial killings or EJK are happening in the implementation of the campaign against illegal drugs? "