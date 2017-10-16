Prayers for Vidal sought

CEBU CITY—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has called on the faithful to pray for the speedy recovery of his predecessor, Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, who remains at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Cebu City.

“The doctors continue to monitor him because this is what pneumonia and cardiac arrest require. It is important that we pray,” Palma said in an interview after he celebrated Mass at the Basilica del Sto. Niño’s outdoor Pilgrim Center for the 100th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima on Friday.

“We’re not sure of what really his situation is because his doctors said there are still a lot of tests that will be undertaken,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palma gave Vidal the Sacrament of Extreme Unction shortly after the 86-year-old cardinal went unconscious at Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu City on Wednesday.

The sacrament is performed on a seriously ill person.

Vidal, the country’s most senior cardinal, was unconscious throughout Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.