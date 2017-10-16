One of Taguig’s most wanted killed by partner in crime

One of Taguig City’s most wanted men was killed by his “partner in crime” on Sunday, the police said.

Ronnie Santa Ana, also known as “Bayawak,” died of a gunshot wound in the head. His body was discovered at 8 a.m., sprawled on the street in Sitio Ulingan at Barangay New Lower Bicutan.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Arribe, chief of the Taguig Police Community Precinct 2, said the suspect in Santa Ana’s killing was his accomplice, Ayos Mamonong, who escaped. Police have yet to determine the motive for the killing.

Quoting the two men’s neighbors, Arribe said the victim and suspect had been drinking since Saturday afternoon. Residents reported that they heard a shot before they found Santa Ana’s body.

Criminal record

According to Arribe, the victim was listed as the precinct’s most wanted man. He had been in jail for robbery and homicide cases in Lower Bicutan and Signal Village.

He added that Santa Ana and Mamonong were drug pushers working for their “big boss” in Maharlika Village.

The duo were also part of a group of gunmen for hire who targeted women and gays as well as other drug suspects, he added.

According to Arribe, Santa Ana and Mamonong would ambush other drug pushers in alleys at Lower Bicutan, steal the drugs in their possession and resell them.