MMDA lifts number coding for Monday transport strike

In its bid to help the riding public on the first day of the transport strike, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has lifted the number coding for Monday.

In an advisory posted on its social media accounts, the MMDA said: “UVVRP is lifted tomorrow, October 16, 2017, for all private and public vehicles to help the riding public #mmda #teamMMDA.”

With the suspension of the MMDA’s number coding scheme, Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or UVVRP, vehicles ending in 1 and 2 on their license plates are allowed to ply Metro Manila roads on Monday.

The MMDA has yet to announce if number coding for Tuesday will also be lifted.

The agency posted the advisory hours after it announced the UVVRP would still be implemented on Monday.

The Makati local government earlier announced it will lift the number coding on its city roads on Monday “to give the commuting public more options.”

Malacañang earlier announced the suspension of classes for all levels in both and public and private schools in the metro. Work in government offices was also suspended for Monday.

Transport group Piston is set to hold their third nationwide strike on Oct. 16 and 17, Monday and Tuesday, to protest the transportation department’s jeepney modernization program. /je