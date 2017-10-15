Suspected rebels kill cop as they attack police outpost in Sorsogon
NAGA CITY — A police officer died in an attack by suspected New People’s Army (NPA) in a police outpost in Gubat town in Sorsogon province Sunday night.
In a telephone interview, PO2 Ricky Ofalsa of Gubat Municipal Police Station said PO2 Dennis Garbida, who was with him when the attack happened, was killed when an undetermined number of rebels attacked the outpost at the center of the business district of the town at around 6 p.m.
“They were so many,” Ofalsa said. “They are all in camouflage uniform. I don’t even know what and how many vehicles they were riding on.”
Ofalsa said they were still investigating the incident, which shocked the police force in the town.
Gubat is located 19 kilometers from Sorsogon City, the provincial capital. –Juan Escandor Jr. /atm
