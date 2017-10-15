Sunday, October 15, 2017
So who is Mr. Pinoy of Pinoy Ako Blog?

/ 02:09 PM October 15, 2017

Forced to come out into the open, Mr. Pinoy of  Pinoy Ako Blog page speaks before anti-Duterte activists at the launch of Tindig Pilipinas at the University of the Philippines in Diliman last Saturday.

And the anonymous blogger is Jover Laurio. (Video by Jhoanna Ballaran, INQUIRER.net)

