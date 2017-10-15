So who is Mr. Pinoy of Pinoy Ako Blog?
Forced to come out into the open, Mr. Pinoy of Pinoy Ako Blog page speaks before anti-Duterte activists at the launch of Tindig Pilipinas at the University of the Philippines in Diliman last Saturday.
And the anonymous blogger is Jover Laurio. (Video by Jhoanna Ballaran, INQUIRER.net)
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.