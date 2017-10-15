Trillanes to Duterte: Just sign the bank waiver
Pirma or porma? Senator Antonio Trillanes IV reiterated his call for President Rodrigo Duterte to sign a waiver and allow to open his bank accounts to public scrutiny.
Trillanes, during the launch Saturday of the cause-oriented group Tindig Pilipinas at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, claimed that Duterte’s supposed accounts had recorded about P2.2-billion worth of transactions from 2006 to 2015. (Video by Jhoanna Ballaran, INQUIRER.net)
