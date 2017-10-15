Sunday, October 15, 2017
No work in courts on Monday — Sereno

/ 11:32 AM October 15, 2017
Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno - August 9, 2016

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. RAFFY LERMA/Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has suspended work in all courts nationwide on Monday, October 16, in light of the slated nationwide transport strike.

Sereno issued the announcement on Sunday, after Malacañang announced the suspension of government work, and classes at all levels of both public and private nationwide on Monday.

READ: No classes at all levels, no gov’t work on Monday – Malacañang

Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) is set to go on its third nationwide “transport holiday” on October 16 and 17 this year to protest the Department of Transportation’s ongoing jeepney-modernization program.

The modernization program will result in the jeepney’s phase-out, Piston said. /cbb

