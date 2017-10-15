No work in courts on Monday — Sereno

Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has suspended work in all courts nationwide on Monday, October 16, in light of the slated nationwide transport strike.

Sereno issued the announcement on Sunday, after Malacañang announced the suspension of government work, and classes at all levels of both public and private nationwide on Monday.

Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) is set to go on its third nationwide “transport holiday” on October 16 and 17 this year to protest the Department of Transportation’s ongoing jeepney-modernization program.

The modernization program will result in the jeepney’s phase-out, Piston said. /cbb