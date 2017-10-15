Binay asks NTC to stop telco billing charge

Senator Nancy Binay is urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to suspend the collection of the P50 paper billing fee of some telecommunications companies (telcos).

In a letter to NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, Binay sought an indefinitely stop to the collection of the fee.

“This is to request your good office for the indefinite suspension of the PhP50.00 being charged to postpaid subscribers by telecommunication companies regarding their paperless billing on the ground that it is against R.A. 7394 otherwise known as the Consumer Act of the Philippines,” the senator said in her letter on Wednesday.

“Under article 2 of R.A. 7394, it is the duty of the State to protect the interest of the consumer, promote his general welfare and to establish standards of conduct for business and industry. Towards this end, the state shall implement measures to achieve the protection against deceptive, unfair and unconscionable sales acts and practices,” she added.

Aside from telcos, Binay also urged credit card companies to refrain from charging their customers a fee for paper billing.

“Nakarating din po sa akin na may charge rin ang mga credit card companies sa mga customers nila na gusto ng paper billing. Sana ay itigil muna nila ito habang tinitingnan natin kung naaayon ba ito Consumer Act,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

Binay has filed Senate Resolution No. 521 calling for an investigation into the additional P50 charged by Globe Telecommunications Incorporated and PLDT Incorporated to subscribers who refused to go paperless.

“Ipagpalagay na natin, kasi 2.5 million subscribers ng postpaid. Ipagpalagay natin na 20 percent lang, let’s say na 500,000 ang hindi nag-enroll sa paperless, additional na 25 million in revenues for the telco,” Binay previously said.

Instead of penalizing those who would want to receive a paper bill, the senator said it would be better for telcos to give incentives to their consumers.

“Magandang tignan na baka mas maganda na imbes na i-charge nila sa consumer, bakit hindi na lang nila bigyan ng incentive in the form of a rebate. Baka kapag nag-enroll ka diyan, mayroon kang less P20 doon sa bill mo or may additional points ka sa rewards system nila. Baka mas maganda na ganoon. Bakit pinaparusahan ang consumer?” Binay said. /cbb

