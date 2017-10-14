Anti-administration blogger joins UP rally to denounce drug war killings

An emotional anti-administration blogger joined hundreds of protesters on Saturday to condemn killings under the Duterte government’s war on drugs.

Blogger Jover Laurio joined the Tindig Pilipinas rally at the Palma Hall of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City to urge President Rodrigo Duterte sign a waiver and open his bank accounts to investigation.

In her first public appearance, Laurio said the unabated killings linked to the war on drugs compelled her to put up her “Pinoy Ako Blog,” which has gained significant following in social media.

“Mahirap kasing manahimik sa mga nangyayari,” Laurio said. “Bawat iyak ng inang namatayan, bawat iyak ng anak na nawalan ng magulang, ang hirap manahimik.”

[It’s had to keep quiet in the face of what’s happening. Every tear of a mother’s who has lost someone, every tear of a child who has lost a parent – it’s hard to keep quiet.]

After blogging anonymously for months, Laurio, a law student, came out in the open on Friday as online Duterte supporters threatened and harassed her.

These, she said, would not stop her from writing blogs critical against the administration.

“Everytime I fear, ang iniisip ko lang lagi ang pagmamahal ko sa bayang ito ay nakahihigit sa takot ko sa administrasyong ito,” Laurio said as the crowd cheered her.

[Everytime I fear, what I always think is that my love for this country outweighs my fear for this administration.] /atm