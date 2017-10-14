Group launches signature drive urging Duterte to open bank accounts

A newly-formed cause-oriented group, Tindig Pilipinas, launched on Saturday a nationwide signature campaign to urge President Rodrigo Duterte to sign a waiver that would open his bank accounts for investigation.

At a rally in the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said that the petition-signing was aimed at pressuring the President to open his financial records and put an end to the questions on his alleged unexplained wealth.

“This is the start ng pagpapabilis natin para pakita natin na marami nang disgusted sa nangyayari sa ating bansa,” Trillanes said in a chance interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All over the country yung petition-signing para makita natin na buong bansa ang nagdedemand ng transparency and accountability sa Duterte government,” he added.

Trillanes alleged that P2.2-billion worth of transactions had been recorded from 2006 to 2015 in the alleged bank accounts of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Former Social Welfare Secretary Corazon “Dinky” Soliman joined the event and urged Duterte to finally put an end to speculations about his alleged unexplained wealth.

“Kinakailangan matapos na itong nangyayaring kaguluhan, pirmahan lang itong waiver,” Soliman said.

“Ang hinihiling lang namin na pirmahan mo para tuluy-tuloy na ang ating imbestigasyon,” she added.

Despite the heavy rain, hundreds of anti-Duterte protesters flocked to UP’s Palma Hall to urge Duterte to sign a waiver allowing the opening his accounts. /atm