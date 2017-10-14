Heavy fighting continues as battle area shrinks in Marawi

MARAWI CITY – Heavy fighting continued here on Saturday, a day before the military’s tentative target of Oct. 15 to end the war with Islamic State-inspired terrorists.

The military, however, held no press briefing.

On Friday, Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., the deputy commander of Joint Task Group Ranao, said at least 80 buildings more remained to be cleared inside the shrinking main battle area – now measuring about three hectares.

The terrorists fighting government security forces here for nearly five months now have also maximized their use of improvised explosive devices – laying more booby traps along the tracks of advancing soldiers – as they put up fierce resistance, Brawner said.

He said on Thursday alone advancing soldiers – who used K9s – recovered nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 44 unexploded ordnances.

They also retrieved the bodies of 28 dead militants.

He said the troops themselves put the remains in body bags because members of the Management of the Dead and Missing Persons refused to go to the battle area due to security reasons.

Brawner said the resistance of the gunmen also became stronger as they were now concentrated in a smaller area.

“As we have said in the past, as we assault the defensive positions of the Maute and they became confined to a smaller space, we anticipated more intense fighting,” he said.

But Brawner said the stronger resistance of the gunmen did not deter soldiers from advancing, killing two more fighters on Thursday alone.

The fresh deaths, he said, increased the Maute Group death toll to 813. The government death toll since the fighting started was now at 160.

“[On Thursday], we cleared 12 more buildings,” he said.

Brawner said the number of buildings still in control of the gunmen was “still quite a space that we have to recover.”

He said playing an important role was the presence of hostages and the non-combatant relatives of the gunmen.

“Our primordial consideration is the safety of the hostages and the non-combatants,” Brawner said.

Also on Friday, Brawner said the military was confident that it could completely retake the city by Sunday but added that this was no a deadline per se.

“The military doesn’t want to call it a deadline because it brings undue pressure on the troops,” he said. “What we have are targets and October 15 is one of the targets. Again, we do not want to consider it a deadline. Lives are at stake here. The lives of the soldiers and the hostages may be unnecessarily placed in danger if we rush.”

But he said the objective really was to free the city from the grip of terror and neutralize the gunmen, unless they would surrender.

“We will neutralize them, meaning either they are captured or they surrender,” Brawner added. /atm