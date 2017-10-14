Protesters brave rainy weather to hold rally vs Duterte

Despite the heavy rain and inclement weather, hundreds of rallyists led by those belonging to Tindig Pilipinas went to the University of the Philippines (UP) in Diliman, Quezon City on Saturday to call for President Rodrigo Duterte to sign the waiver opening his bank accounts.

The rallyists, mostly clad in white shirt, gamely went in front of UP’s Palma Hall even as tropical storm “Odette” continued to dump rains in Metro Manila.

The demonstrators called for Duterte’s signing of a waiver on the security of bank deposits and allow the opening of his and his family’s accounts to put an “end to all doubts” of corruption.

“Bakit ako nandito? Kasi nasusuka na ako sa mga nangyayari… At kailangan na niyang managot (Why I’m here? I feel sick and tired of what’s happening… And he needs to answer for all of these),” said Beth Yang, national coordinator of women’s group Pilipina.

The rallyists also called for an end to Duterte’s war on drugs as allegations of massive human-rights violations abound.

Tindig Pilipinas is a newly formed alliance of groups and individuals against human-rights violations perpetrated by Duterte’s war on drugs.

The group is closely linked to the allies of former President Benigno Aquino III. /jpv