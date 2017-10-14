Rowdy Korean national lands in jail in Cebu

CEBU CITY—A drunk Korean national was arrested after running amok inside a convenience store in Talisay City, southern Cebu, on Saturday morning.

The suspect Im Seung Bin was detained at the Talisay police station pending the filing of charges of malicious mischief, damage to properties and physical injury by the police.

According to initial reports of the Talisay City police, Im was in a drinking session with several Korean nationals inside a convenience store in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, about 12 kilometers south of here.

He, however, got drunk and went wild inside the store past 2 a.m.

Investigators said he broke several things and allegedly choked one of the customers before he was stopped by Edwin Getamondoc, the store’s security guard, who brought him to the police station. /jpv