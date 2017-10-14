Bus mishap injures 20 nuns, teachers in Cebu

CEBU CITY—At least 20 nuns and teachers from a private school were injured after the bus they were boarding fell on its side in Oslob town, about 118 kilometers south of the city, early Saturday morning.

Initial reports received by the Oslob police showed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed.

The bus was carrying more than 20 nuns and teachers from the Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Minglanilla town, about 18 kms from here.

PO1 Julius Sumilhig said the bus was traversing the national road in Barangay Catadman when its brakes malfunctioned.

The driver, identified as Roy Cubil, and two of the bus passengers went to Oslob police station to ask for help in bringing the injured passengers to the hospital after the vehicle fell on its side.

The passengers were later rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. /jpv