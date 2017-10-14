Korean woman falls to death after ‘jump shot’ photo went wrong

The “jump shot” has somewhat become a customary photo choice among tourists but when done wrong, it can turn fatal.

Such was the case for South Korean student Hyewon Kim, who plunged 200 feet to her death after posing at the edge of a cliff in Cuckmere Haven in East Sussex, England.

According to The Independent, the 23-year-old traveler requested a stranger to take the photo.

Witnesses claimed that the delighted woman was jumping up and down in excitement during the shoot.

Kim reportedly ignored her distance to the cliff, jumped in the air for the shot and accidentally lost her footing near the edge.

Her fall caused a sickening thud to reverberate in the area, the report said.

“There were six photos of her close to the cliffs. They were showing her jumping in the air extremely close to the edge,” one of the responders in the scene, Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart, was quoted as saying in the report.

“Her concentration is not on anything other than what she is doing. The expression on her face shows nothing but enjoyment.”

The coroner’s report indicated that Kim suffered catastrophic injuries, including fatal head trauma.

The Korean national was in Britain to improve her English, but decided to visit the popular tourist attraction by herself. Khristian Ibarrola /ra

