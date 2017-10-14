Binondo raid yields P2-B fake gadgets, home items

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized around P2 billion worth of counterfeit goods, including gadgets, soaps and other household items, from a storage facility in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said the goods were found inside three units of Huang Lim Hong Lian Building in Binondo.

“Thursday’s raid stemmed from tips from the brand owner, Unilever, which reported the unauthorized distribution of fake products,” Lapeña said on Friday.

Found in hundreds of boxes, they included fake electronics, cell phone accessories, GoPro cameras, headsets, detergent soaps, vape juice and whitening soaps, among others.

The products were fake versions of brands like Beats, Apple, Samsung, Adidas, Bose, Oppo, Olay and Aveeno.

Lapeña said there was no owner or worker present during the raid at the units, which was allegedly rented by a certain Brian Lee.

The BOC chief also noted that the counterfeit goods did not undergo quality control.

Deceiving consumers

“They are undermining the legitimate brand owners and deceiving the consumers by selling ‘fake branded products’ of substandard quality. This is also a violation of the Intellectual Property Law and the Consumer Act,” Lapeña said.

The units will be secured by the BOC pending an investigation and the issuance of a warrant of seizure and detention, which means that the fake goods will be destroyed.—JULIE M. AURELIO