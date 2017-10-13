DOJ orders NBI to share its anti-drug ops data with PDEA

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to provide the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) all the information in their anti-drug operations.

Based on the memorandum issued by Malacañang, PDEA has now become the sole agency to carry out the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“The National Bureau of Investigation is hereby directed to leave to the PDEA all operations against illegal drugs. All information/ data shall forthwith be relayed, delivered or brought to the attention of the PDEA for its appropriate action,” read Department Order (DO) No. 670 dated October 13 and signed by Aguirre.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Rodrigo Duterte’s memorandum ordered the PNP, NBI, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Customs (BOC) and other agencies, as well as ad hoc anti-drug task forces to stop conducting anti-illegal drug operations.

Duterte issued the directive “to bring order to the operation/campaign against illegal drugs, thus pinpointing precise accountability.”

“The PNP shall at all times maintain police visibility as a deterrent to illegal drug activities, leaving to the PDEA, however, the conduct of anti-illegal drug operations as aforestated,” the memo said.

Duterte’s order was issued following allegations of human rights abuses committed by the PNP in the war against prohibited drugs.

Aguirre, however, said PDEA is undermanned to carry out Duterte’s order.

According to Aguirre, PDEA needs to increase the number of its personnel even as he also expressed optimism that the Chief Executive would be able to find a solution to the problem.

“I’m sure the President will look or (has) looked into the problem and will come out with a palliative (remedy),” Aguirre noted.

Aguirre said he intends to carefully study the Palace memorandum to determine how the NBI could better assist PDEA. The NBI is under the DOJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will check up to what extent, if allowed, could we participate in this war against illegal drugs,” he also said. /kga