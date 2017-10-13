‘I will work harder,’ promises Alvarez after survey slump

He did his best, but his best was not good enough.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez vowed on Friday to work harder as his net satisfaction ratings in a recent survey slumped to a “personal low.”

“My best was not enough. I will work harder,” Alvarez said in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

In the Social Weather Station’s (SWS) Third Quarter 2017 survey conducted from September 23 to 27, Alvarez’s net satisfaction ratings plunged 8 percentage points—from 16 percent in June to 8 percent in September.

The same survey showed that Alvarez’s net satisfaction rating fell by one grade from “moderate” to “neutral.”

The fall in the overall net satisfaction rating was due to declines of 19 points in Mindanao—the biggest, considering Alvarez is the representative of Davao del Norte and one of the staunchest allies of President Rodrigo Duterte—5 points in Metro Manila, and 5 points in Balance Luzon, combined with a steady “moderate” score in the Visayas at 10 percent.

Double-digit declines in Speaker Alvarez’s net satisfaction ratings happened among class E, and among 35 to 44 year olds.

His drop was just slightly lower to that of embattled Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, whose net satisfaction rating plummeted 12 percentage points—from 21 percent to 9 percent in the same period.

The survey was conducted during the House of Representative’s third and final reading of the P 3.8 trillion annual budget, with the budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) slashed by P115 million. /idl