#WalangPasok: With looming transport strike, cities announce suspension of classes
Some cities have declared suspension of classes on Monday (October 16) because of the scheduled nationwide transport strike in protest of the government’s looming jeepney modernization program.
Makati City, all levels
Davao City, all levels
STATEMENT BY MAYOR INDAY SARA | Classes from kindergarten to college will be suspended on Monday, October 16. pic.twitter.com/toDhV2JE3U
— DavaoCity Government (@davaocitygov) October 13, 2017
San Fernando City, Pampanga, all classes
