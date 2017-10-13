Friday, October 13, 2017
#WalangPasok: With looming transport strike, cities announce suspension of classes

/ 01:45 PM October 13, 2017

Some cities have declared suspension of classes on Monday (October 16) because of the scheduled nationwide transport strike in protest of the government’s looming jeepney modernization program.

Please refresh this page for updates.

Makati City, all levels

Davao City, all levels

San Fernando City, Pampanga, all classes

