Robredo’s September satisfaction rating up -SWS

The net satisfaction ratings of Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo increased in the past three months, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Thursday showed.

Robredo obtained a net satisfaction rating of +41 or “good,” up 5 points from the +36 rating she received in the June 2017 survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey conducted from September 21 to 27 among 1,500 respondents, showed 62 percent were satisfied with Robredo’s performance while 21 percent said they were not.

The Vice President’s satisfaction rating gained seven points in Balance Luzon from +35 in June to +42 in September. It also increased seven points in Visayas from +53 in June to +60 in September while it also increased in Metro Maila +20 in June to +27 in September.

Her rating in Mindanao hardly moved from +32 in June to +31 in September.

Her majority approval ratings were found in urban areas “among class ABCs, among 35-44 year olds, and among college graduates.”

Sereno rating

In the same survey, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s net satisfaction rating sagged by 12 points.

Sereno had +21 in June but her rating was down to +9 in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The net satisfaction rating of Senate President Aquilino III Pimentel gained 13 points from +33 in June to +46 in September.

The net satisfaction rating of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, however, was lower from +16 in June to + 8 in September.