Sara to resume word war with 3 ‘opportunists’ Friday morning

Wait, there’s more.

This was how Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte capped off her Thursday’s tirades against three opposition senators, whom she earlier slammed as “opportunists.”

“(Senator Antonio) Trillanes (IV) abangan mo bukas umaga post ko, it’s your time to shine tomorrow. Meantime, kain muna ko,” Sara said in an Instagram post with a screen grab of an article she read from INQUIRER.net.

“Yes, nandoon na tayo bayani kayo as per your personal claims. Pero bayani pa rin na plastic at oportunista,” she also said of Trillanes and Senators Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros.

Reacting to Trillanes’ response that he did not know President Rodrigo Duterte was a “killer” when he asked for his help, the presidential daughter said: “Nung humingi kayo ng tulong alam ninyo ang issue ke PRD, so ngayon nagbago na ba? Hindi, di ba? Ang nagbago ay naging PRD na siya.”

“Hindi kami nagpapabayad ng utang na loob! Ang topic dito ay orocan at kuto,” she added.

Pangilinan and Hontiveros both said they were “saddened” by Sara’s accusations.

But the Davao mayor attacks went unabated.

“Kiko umaasa ka sa endorsement ni Ate Sharon at Mayor Rody and not bank on your own capacity, ano tawag dun?” Sara said of Pangilinan.

Meanwhile, she told Hontiveros: “Hontiveros hingi ka ng tulong sa boto pero nung nanalo na si PRD, saka ka kumontra, ano tawag dun?”

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Sara accused the three of having ambitions to become president, as she called them “plastic and opportunist” for turning against her father after they asked for his help and endorsement in previous elections.