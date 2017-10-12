Pagasa declares end of ‘habagat’

The state weather bureau on Thursday declared the end of the southwest monsoon or “hanging habagat,” the weather system associated with rainy season.

“Recent climate analysis showed that a significant weakening of the southwest monsoon winds has been observed over the last few days,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s administrator Vicente Malano said.

It noted that the strengthening of the high pressure systems over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With these developments, the southwest monsoon season or locally known as “Habagat” is now officially over,” he added.

He added that the Philippine climate is in transition and the gradual onset of the northeast monsoon is expected in the coming days, with a reversal of the winds from the southwest to northeast.

The northeast monsoon or “hanging amihan” is associated with the cold weather during the holiday season.