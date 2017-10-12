Duterte on threat of PH removal from UN: ‘Do it now’
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday remained unfazed on the threat of international parliamentarians to remove the Philippines from the United Nations (UN) if the government fails to stop the extrajudicial killings.
“My God! Do it now, stupid. Do it now,” Dutere said in a speech during the inauguration of the newly-renovated press briefing room in Malacañang.
The President made the statement after international human rights groups called for the ouster of the Philippines from UN over the continued killings of drug suspects either in vigilante-style street executions or police operations related to Duterte’s war on drugs. /idl
