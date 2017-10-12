Thursday, October 12, 2017
Duterte on threat of PH removal from UN: ‘Do it now’

/ 04:49 PM October 12, 2017
rodrigo duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the launch of the renovated Malacañang Press Briefing Room. NESTOR CORRALES/INQUIRER.net

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday remained unfazed on the threat of international parliamentarians to remove the Philippines from the United Nations (UN) if the government fails to stop the extrajudicial killings.

“My God! Do it now, stupid. Do it now,” Dutere said in a speech during the inauguration of the newly-renovated press briefing room in Malacañang.

The President made the statement after international human rights groups called for the ouster of the Philippines from UN over the continued killings of drug suspects either in vigilante-style street executions or police operations related to Duterte’s war on drugs. /idl

READ: Int’l groups press probe of drug kills

TAGS: extrajudicial killings, Rodrigo Duterte, UN, war on drugs
