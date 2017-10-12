QC court acquits soldier in Jonas Burgos case
A Quezon City Regional Trial Court acquitted Major Harry Baliaga Jr. from the arbitrary detention case filed against him in relation to the disappearance of activist Jonas Burgos, radio reports said Thursday.
It has been 10 years since Burgos was reported missing after an alleged abduction by military intelligence agents in 2007.
Presiding Judge Alfonso Ruiz II said Burgos’ camp failed to prove that Baliaga was guilty, dismissing the evidences presented as “hearsay,” a dzMM report said.
Burgos’ mother, Edita, said she was saddened by the court’s decision but maintained that their family will continue to search for justice. /kga
