Thursday, October 12, 2017
newsinfo / Metro

MRT-3 train malfunctions during rush hour, commuters disembark again

9TH TECHNICAL GLITCH THIS WEEK
/ 09:44 AM October 12, 2017
The Metro Rail Transit

The Metro Rail Transit. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/ RAFFY LERMA )

 

A Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) train experienced another technical problem and offloaded its passengers during rush hour on Thursday morning.

The southbound train unloaded its passengers at Ortigas station at 8:35 a.m., an MRT service report said.

Authorities, however, said there are 17 running trains as of 09:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, there were three recorded unloading of passengers from MRT-3 also due to technical problems.

Thursday morning’s incident was the ninth technical glitch this week alone.         /kga

