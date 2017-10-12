MRT-3 train malfunctions during rush hour, commuters disembark again

A Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) train experienced another technical problem and offloaded its passengers during rush hour on Thursday morning.

The southbound train unloaded its passengers at Ortigas station at 8:35 a.m., an MRT service report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities, however, said there are 17 running trains as of 09:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, there were three recorded unloading of passengers from MRT-3 also due to technical problems.

Thursday morning’s incident was the ninth technical glitch this week alone. /kga