MRT-3 train malfunctions during rush hour, commuters disembark again
9TH TECHNICAL GLITCH THIS WEEK
A Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) train experienced another technical problem and offloaded its passengers during rush hour on Thursday morning.
The southbound train unloaded its passengers at Ortigas station at 8:35 a.m., an MRT service report said.
Authorities, however, said there are 17 running trains as of 09:00 a.m.
On Wednesday, there were three recorded unloading of passengers from MRT-3 also due to technical problems.
Thursday morning’s incident was the ninth technical glitch this week alone. /kga
