Bautista: Duterte will decide my fate

Elections chair Andres Bautista is leaving his fate to President Rodrigo Duterte after the House of Representatives impeached him Wednesday over allegations of unexplained wealth.

“Hayaan na lang natin ang ating pangulo ang umaksyon dun sa aking liham sa kanya. Kaya nga bigyan natin siya ng panahon para mag-desisyon dito,” Bautista said over dzMM on Thursday.

Voting 137-75-2, the House impeached Bautista even after he announcement his resignation effective December 31, 2017.

“Kung ano man ang kanyang desisyon ay aking tatanggapin. ‘Yun naman talaga ang aking pakay,” he added.

Bautista first announced his resignation in an open letter to Commission on Elections (Comelec) employees which he posted on his social media accounts. At a forum in Manila, he said he had also handed his resignation to the President and explained his “personal reasons.”

“After much prayer and discernment, I believe that this is the right time to step down given the postponement of the Barangay and SK elections,” Bautista said in the open letter.

“This was not an easy decision, but my family, especially my children, need me now more than ever,” he added.

Bautista’s estranged wife, Patricia, earlier accused him of amassing P1 billion in unexplained wealth. /cbb