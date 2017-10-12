Drug pushers tag doc as supplier of ‘shabu’

Nine drug suspects, including a practicing orthopedic doctor who was tagged allegedly by other suspects as their source of illegal drugs, were arrested in a string of operations by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Two retired policemen were also nabbed in separate buy-bust operations overnight.

The continuous drug busts began with the arrest of tricycle driver Norman Ulit, 40, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at N. Ramirez corner Tuazon Streets in Barangay Don Manuel in Quezon City, police said.

During interrogation, Ulit reportedly pointed to a certain Mark Anthony Pangilinan as his source.

Pangilinan, 25, and his companion Maybell Tulang, 19, were later collared in a separate bust around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday along Kapiligan Street in Barangay Doña Imelda.

The pair then pointed to a certain Amante Valdepeñas as their source of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

Initial investigation showed that Valdepeñas was a 56-year-old orthopedic doctor.

Eleazar said he was practicing in General Malvar Hospital in Commonwealth Ave. and also in Tuguegarao City.

After his arrest, the doctor admitted that he had been using illegal drugs for the past six years.

Retired policeman

Arrested with Valdepeñas were Raymond Valle, 42, and Rommel Nogoy, 52. Nogoy is a retired policeman with a rank of senior police officer and was previously assigned with Makati City Police until August this year.

The three were arrested around 2 a.m. along Quezon Avenue, near Scout Borromeo Street, reports said.

Two more suspects, identified as Leni de Guzman, 48, and Almario Cristobal, 53, were also collared as they reportedly waited for Valdepeñas at the place where the shabu will be delivered.

Like the other suspect, Cristobal was also a former cop, who retired from Masbate police since 2013 as a police officer 3.

A text message to Valdepeñas during questioning also led police to Hermie Castro, a 49-year-old tricycle driver, around 8 a.m. along Kapiligan Street.

During the police investigation, Valdepeñas’ cell phone received a message from Castro, saying that he would buy P1,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Chinese national at Bilibid

Seized from all suspects were at least 15 sachets of shabu. They faced charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Eleazar told the Inquirer that Valdepeñas had claimed that the facilitator of the drug supply was allegedly a Chinese national currently detained at New Bilibid Prison. However, authorities are still validating this information.