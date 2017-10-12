LTFRB cautious on carpooling proposal to ease Edsa traffic

Before a carpooling policy is implemented along Edsa, drivers should first be made aware of their responsibilities to their passengers and officials should also consider the possibility of it being abused by operators of “colorum” vehicles.

While the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) isn’t shooting down just yet the proposed scheme meant to ease traffic congestion along Edsa, it called for caution before such a policy is put in place.

“When you do carpooling, the intention may be good but there are legal factors, such as who would be responsible during an accident,” LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said.

Lizada added that since there is no clear regulation yet on carpooling, there is also a need to clearly define it, lest it become an excuse for vehicles without franchises, also known as colorum, to operate legally.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) was tasked by mayors in the National Capital Region to simulate its proposed carpooling scheme to determine how it would impact traffic along Edsa.

Under the scheme, vehicles with three or more passengers will be allowed to use Edsa anytime and will be exempted from the number coding scheme. Those with two passengers can still use Edsa, but will be subject to the number coding scheme.