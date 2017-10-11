Bato apologizes as drug war caused Duterte ratings dip

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Wednesday apologized if the police had caused the dissatisfaction of the public with the Duterte administration.

Dela Rosa, in an ambush interview at the Senate, said he felt guilty that Duterte’s trust ratings were affected because of the PNP’s performance in the government’s drug war.

“We feel guilty, kung totoo ’yon na naging dissatisfied yung mga tao dahil kay Presidente, dahil sa war on drugs na ginagawa namin, we feel guilty. We’re very guilty. Sorry. Sorry na kami ang nagbigay ng dissatisfaction sa mga tao towards the President,” he said.

Duterte on Tuesday issued an order making the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) the sole agency that would conduct the anti-drug operations of the government. The PNP’s task in the drug war will be limited to maintaining police visibility.

“The PNP, shall at all times maintain police visibility, as a deterrent to illegal drug activities leaving to the PDEA however, the conduct of anti-illegal drug operations,” Duterte said in the memo.

The Duterte administration, particularly the Philippine National Police, has been receiving heavy criticisms due to the brutal drug war, which included the death of three teenagers in different drug operations in Caloocan City.

Now that the PNP is no longer leading the drug war, Dela Rosa said the PNP will shift its focus on cleansing its ranks, as well as the high incidence of “riding-in-tandem” killings in the country.

Dela Rosa warned lawless persons riding tandem on motorcycles that his men will hunt them down.

“Yung mga riding-in-tandem, bantay kayo ngayon uupakan namin kayo. Sige bumaril kayo ng bumaril dyan. I will instruct my policemen na tutukan niyo ‘yang riding in tandem na ‘yan. Wala kami sa war on drugs, hands off kami, kayo pa-project-in namin. Bantay kayo,” he said.