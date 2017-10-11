Bautista says House move unnecessary but will abide by impeach process

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chair Andres Bautista said the move of the House of Representatives to impeach him was an unnecessary move since he already announced his plan to step down by the end of the year.

But he vowed to abide by the Constitution and relevant rules regarding the impeachment process.

READ: BREAKING: Comelec chair Andres Bautista resigns

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate that the decision of the House Committee on Justice, which was voted upon twice by a vote of 26-2, to dismiss the impeachment case against me was overturned this afternoon by the House of Representatives,” he said in a statement.

Bautista said he acknowledge that all members of the House of Representatives are entitled to their own opinion.

“While it may be an unnecessary move since I already tendered my resignation to the President today effective end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, I will abide by the Constitution and the relevant rules regarding the impeachment process,” Bautista said. /jpv