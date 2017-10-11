Duterte bares Russian gov’t to donate 5,000 rifles, 20 military trucks

CAMP TESCSON, Bulacan—The Russian government will donate 5,000 rifles and army trucks to the Philippines to help in its fight against terrorism, President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday.

“We will have the 5,000 sa inyo, baril (guns for you) Kalashnikov,” Duterte said in a speech here after he led the unveiling of the Scout Ranger Ville here.

Kalashnikov is a brand name of Russian-made assault rifles being used by the Soviet Union, its famous among its product line is the AK-47, which is considered one of the most durable firearms around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an ambush interview, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that Russia was donating 5,000 rifles and 20 military trucks to the government.

“Ito yung (This is the) donation ng Russia sa ating (in our) fight against terrorism. Darating yung barko nila dito sa (Their vessel will arrive here on) 22 October, which is about two weeks from now tapos yung turnover ng mga equipment, mga baril sa 25 sa Manila,” Lorenzana told reporters.

“Ang equipment na ibibigay nila sa atin ay 5,000 Kalashnikov rifles at 20 units ng army trucks,” he added. /jpv