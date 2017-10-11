Aguirre refutes claim on his ‘cavalier attitude’ in P6.4-B shabu case

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Wednesday took exception to the Senate Committee report that he has displayed a “cavalier attitude” in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu last May.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) chief said there is no truth to the claim in the report that he sat on the controversial case.

Aguirre said he issued an immigration look-out bulletin order and created a panel of prosecutors to handle the complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

He said the panel has been tasked to determine if there is basis to file the case in court.

The draft report prepared by Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Richard “Dick” Gordon said it seems that Aguirre has left the matter to the NBI, the PDEA and his subordinates.

“That’s his opinion but I vehemently deny that because his observations are absolutely without any basis, except for the fact that I have many things to do,” Aguirre said.

The PDEA has filed complaints for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically for conspiracy to import illegal drugs and protecting or coddling of illegal drug traffickers are former BOC Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, former BOC Intelligence and Investigation Service chief Neil Estrella, BOC Director Milo Maestrecampo, intelligence officers Joel Pinawin and Oliver Valiente, Manila International Container Port district collector lawyer Vincent Phillip Maronilla, Faeldon’s fiancee lawyer Jeline Maree Magsuci and Customs employees Alexandra Ventura, Randolph Cabansag, Dennis Maniego, Dennis Cabildo and John Edillor.

The PDEA also included as respondents Chen Ju Long, Chen Rong Juan, Manny Li, Kenneth Dong, Taguba, Marcellana, Tatad, Emily Dee, Chen Min and Jhu Ming Jyun for allegedly acting as importers and facilitators of the drug shipment to the country.

The PDEA complaint has been consolidated with the drug smuggling complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against Dong Yi Shen alias “Kenneth Dong” Chen Min and Jhu Ming Jyun, both Taiwanese nationals; Chinese nationals Chen Ju Long alias “Richard Tan” or “Richard Chen,” chairman of general manager of Philippine Hongfei Logistics Group of Companies Inc., and Li Guang Feng, alias “Manny Li,” customs brokers Mark Ruben Taguba II and Teejay Marcellana and Eirene Mae Agustino Tatad.

The panel of prosecutors headed by Assistant State Prosecutor Aristotle Reyes has given the respondents until October 19 to submit their respective counter-affidavits. /je