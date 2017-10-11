Palace receives resignation letter of Comelec chief Bautista

Malacañang Palace on Wednesday afternoon received the resignation letter of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista.

In his letter submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte, Bautista said he resigned “due to to personal reasons.”

He said his resignation would be effective Dec. 31, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The approximate 10 week period is meant to provide you Mr. President, sufficient time to chose my replacement as well as ensure a smooth and orderly transition within the commission,” he said.

The Comelec chief thanked “the Filipino people for the honor and privilege” of serving them.

Bautista’s resignation came a month after his wife Patricia claimed that he might have amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

The Comelec chief has repeatedly denied this claim. /atm