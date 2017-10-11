Napoles daughter allowed to travel to Spain

The Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) third division allowed on Wednesday the travel to Spain of Jeane Catherine Napoles, who is facing a 17-million tax evasion case.

The daughter of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Napoles is currently out on a P50,000 bail.

Jeane requested the motion to travel to Madrid, Spain to attend a business conference in November as a fashion consultant, her legal counsel Atty. Ian Encarnacion said.

The prosecutors had no objections as they saw the request as “reasonable.”

The court asked Jeane to submit, upon her return to the country, the formal invitation from the said business convention.

Encarnacion said that last June, the CTA also allowed Jeane to travel to Singapore.

Jeane is facing tax raps after the Bureau of Internal Revenue said she did not file her income tax from 2011 to 2012 for her ownership of an P54.73 million apartment in Los Angeles, California and co-ownership of a P1.49 million farm lots in Pangasinan.

In a June 29 resolution of the CTA, it has denied Jeane’s motion to quash the criminal charges against her.

Jeane was previously criticized for her “lavish lifestyle” at the height of her mother’s alleged involvement in the pork barrel controversy. /idl