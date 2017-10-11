145 high value targets killed in drug war — PNP data

A total of 145 high value targets have been killed in the intensified campaign against illegal drugs under the Duterte administration.

Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Directorate for Operations showed that 8,135 high value targets were recorded from July 1, 2016 to Sept. 19, 2017.

Of these, 1,473 high value targets (HVTs) were arrested, Police Director Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan of the PNP Directorate for Operations said Wednesday.

Cascolan also added that 105 were registered as homicide cases, and subject to further thorough ongoing investigations.

Data also said that 3,489 high value targets have surfaced and surrendered, and are still under the watch of the authorities.

The remaining 3,103 HVTs were classified as either deceased, undergoing rehabilitation, monitored to be in other country, and mostly reported as “cannot be located in their respective areas.”

The campaign against illegal drugs intensified when President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office last year.

But the latest numbers on drug campaign showed that 1,308,078 drug personalities appeared and surrendered, while 113,932 were arrested in connection with the unwavering efforts of the PNP and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from July 1, 2016 to September 26, 2017.

More than 90% of the anti-drug efforts of the government as a whole was accomplished by the PNP, the report said. /je