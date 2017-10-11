Arroyo, 2 of her former Cabinet members join PDP-Laban
Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and two of her former Cabinet members Arthur Yap and Nasser Pangandaman are the newest recruits to the PDP-Laban bandwagon.
Arroyo, now a Pampanga representative; Yap, who served as her Agriculture Secretary and now a Bohol representative; and Pangandaman, who was her Agrarian Reform secretary, took their oath before Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Wednesday.
“My joining the PDP-Laban is to consolidate support for the President,” Arroyo said in a statement. “It is a matter of course as we have been talking about this for quite sometime.”
Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas showed reporters a photograph of the oath-taking ceremony inside the Speaker’s Hall at the House of Representatives.
Also pictured taking his oath was Camiguin Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo.
Arroyo was the leader of the Lakas-Christian-Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), while Yap belonged to the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).
Romualdo was a Liberal Party member who then jumped to Lakas-CMD before joining the administration party.
Arroyo and the others made their move to PDP-Laban before the party’s self-imposed moratorium on the acceptance of new members.
The party’s president, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, announced on Monday that PDP-Laban would stop accepting new members after November.
In a statement, Pimentel said he was wary of “latecomers” who would show up at the last minute to claim the privileges of the party membership but would not contribute anything to PDP-Laban’s development.
“PDP Laban is a party for those who believe in its principles, whether it is in power or not,” Pimentel said. “We are not a party of political convenience. By stopping recruitment, we will have time to indoctrinate and train our members, screen possible candidates, and absorb our new members into our grassroots infrastructure.”
