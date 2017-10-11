Andy Bautista: No X-deal for resignation

Did Commission on Elections chairman Andres “Andy” Bautista resign in exchange for the dismissal of the impeachment complaint filed against him?

“Walang (There was no) X-deal or trade off,” Bautista said when the question was raised during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday.

Last month, the House of Representatives’ committee on justice junked an impeachment complaint filed against Bautista over his alleged unexplained wealth. His wife Patricia alleged that he might have amassed nearly P1 billion worth of unexplained wealth.

Bautista said the complaint against him was dismissed because it was not only “defective” but the complainants also had no personal knowledge of the charges against him.

At least 26 members of the committee voted to junk that the complaint was insufficient in form.

“So if you look at the law and the rules of the House justice committee, talagang they were just observing what they were doing and they were not paying favorites,” he pointed out.

Citing personal reasons, Bautista tendered his resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte effective December 31, 2017.

“It is with my deep sadness that I am informing you about my decision to resign as the chair of the Commission on Elections by the end of the year,” Bautista said in an open letter posted on his social media accounts. It was addressed to his “Comelec family.”

“After much prayer and discernment, I believe that this is the right time to step down given the postponement of the Barangay and SK elections.”

“This was not an easy decision, but my family, especially my children, need me now more than ever,” he added. /idl