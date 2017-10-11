Duterte orders PDEA to solely undertake all anti-drugs ops

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to be the sole agency to conduct the anti-drug operations of the government.

This was contained in a memorandum signed by Duterte on October 10 addressed to various government agencies.

The President said law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Customs (BOC), as well as all ad hoc task forces, will let PDEA to operate “as sole agency” to conduct anti-illegal drugs operations. /jpv