Even as a kid, Atio surprised parents

Unlike that of other toddlers, Horacio “Atio” Castillo III’s first word was not the usual call for his mom or dad.

“It was Coke,” Castillo’s father and namesake, Horacio, recalled in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) on Wednesday.

“I got so surprised,” he added.

Castillo’s mother, Carmina, said they were in a fast-food chain when their son blurted out his first word.

“He just made sure that he had his Coke so he blurted out Coke…” she said.

He wanted to be senator or president

Atio, they said, wanted to be a senator or the next president of the Philippines that he even posted it in his “vision board.”

But the 22-year-old law freshman of the University of Santo Tomas is no longer here to live his dreams as his life was cut short after joining the Aegis Juris fraternity.

He died after undergoing initiation rites by the frat last September 17.

“I miss him. We all miss him,” Carmina said as she asked everyone to pray and light a candle for his son “so he can see the light” and move forward.

“I just want him to be at peace. We just want justice and we want him to move on as well. We want him to be happy.”

“So we’re asking everybody to pray for him as we always pray for him. We always light a candle so he can see the light better…” Atio’s mother added. /idl