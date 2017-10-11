Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Duterte hopes Atio will be last victim of hazing – parents

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Duterte hopes Atio will be last victim of hazing – parents

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 10:20 AM October 11, 2017

 

Rodrigo Duterte - 4 Oct 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte answer questions from journalists after his meeting with Horacio Jr. and Carmina Castillo, parents of fatal hazing victim Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III, last October 4, 2017 in Malacañang Palace. (Photo from an RTVM video)

President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed hope that Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III would be the last victim of hazing in the country.

In an interview, Atio’s parents – Horacio and Carmina – recalled their meeting with the President last October 4, where Mr. Duterte did not only assure them that there would be no whitewash in the investigation of  their son’s death  but  also spoke about his aspiration to put an end to hazing deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

READ: Duterte meets with parents of Atio at Palace

“The President said this has got to stop, he told us that. And hopefully, this would be the last hazing (death),” Horacio said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel’s morning show, “Headstart,” on Wednesday.

Carmina, said their meeting with Duterte lasted for about two to three hours.

“He narrated about how he was in his own frat and he didn’t like it na may hazing,” Carmina said.

Atio, a 22-year-old freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), died after undergoing initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 17. He was laid to rest on September 27.

Charges have already been filed against some fraternity members for his death.   /kga

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Atio, duterte, hazing, Horacio Castillo III, UST law
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved