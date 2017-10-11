Duterte hopes Atio will be last victim of hazing – parents

President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed hope that Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III would be the last victim of hazing in the country.

In an interview, Atio’s parents – Horacio and Carmina – recalled their meeting with the President last October 4, where Mr. Duterte did not only assure them that there would be no whitewash in the investigation of their son’s death but also spoke about his aspiration to put an end to hazing deaths.

“The President said this has got to stop, he told us that. And hopefully, this would be the last hazing (death),” Horacio said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel’s morning show, “Headstart,” on Wednesday.

Carmina, said their meeting with Duterte lasted for about two to three hours.

“He narrated about how he was in his own frat and he didn’t like it na may hazing,” Carmina said.

Atio, a 22-year-old freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), died after undergoing initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity on September 17. He was laid to rest on September 27.

Charges have already been filed against some fraternity members for his death. /kga