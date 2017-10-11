Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / World

Death penalty has ‘no place in 21st century’ — UN chief

newsinfo / World
  • share this

Death penalty has ‘no place in 21st century’ — UN chief

/ 07:52 AM October 11, 2017

In this May 26, 2011 file photo, the feet of convicted man Mahdi Faraji, is seen with shackle, while he is being hanged, at the city of Qazvin about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of the capital Tehran, Iran. AP

UNITED NATIONS, United States — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the death penalty Tuesday, insisting it has “no place in the 21st century.”

He urged member states that still execute convicts to join the 170 countries that have halted or abolished the practice, warning that the risk of a miscarriage of justice is an “unacceptably high price” to pay.

“I want to make a plea to all states that continue this barbaric practice: please stop the executions,” Guterres said at an event marking the 15th World Day Against the Death Penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capital punishment “does little to serve victims or deter crime,” Guterres said, adding that most of the UN’s 193 members do not carry out executions.

“Just last month, two African states – The Gambia and Madagascar – took major steps towards irreversible abolition of the death penalty,” he said.

“In 2016, executions worldwide were down 37 per cent from 2015. Today just four countries are responsible for 87 per cent of all recorded executions,” he added.

Those four countries are China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, a UN official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Guterres also called for transparency from states where the death penalty is legal, asking them to let lawyers do their job.

“Some governments conceal executions and enforce an elaborate system of secrecy to hide who is on death row, and why,” Guterres said.

“Others classify information on the death penalty as a state secret, making its release an act of treason.”

This lack of transparency “shows a lack of respect for the human rights of those sentenced to death and to their families.” /cbb

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Antonio Guterres, Capital Punishment, Death penalty, news, UN, World Day Against the Death Penalty
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved