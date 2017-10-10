Sara Duterte says lifestyle check on husband ‘unreasonable’

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has dismissed as “unreasonable” the proposed lifestyle check on her husband, Manases, saying the allegations hurled against him were merely based on “chismis” and “lies”.

The Senate blue ribbon committee has recommended a lifestyle check on her husband and brother, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, over their alleged involvement in smuggling purportedly facilitated by the “Davao Group”.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net on Tuesday, the local chief executive said that while it would be “premature to discuss anything based on a DRAFT report” she nevertheless deemed the recommendation of a lifestyle check on her husband “unreasonable” should it “find its way into the FINAL committee report.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“My opinion is (that) it is an unreasonable recommendation mainly because it is based on ‘chismis’ of Mr. Taguba and from the ‘lies’ of Trillanes,” she pointed out.

Sara was referring to Bureau of Customs (BOC) fixer Mark Taguba II, who claimed that the Davao Group facilitated smuggled deliveries in exchange for hefty grease money, and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Be that as it may, I’d like to reiterate that I welcome the investigation by the Ombudsman since this will allow us to answer accusations and I also welcome a lifestyle check on my husband so that the issue is put to rest,” she said.

“Trillanes is a paid troll. He is fishing for information with his lies and accusations. If indeed he is correct, bakit siya kukuha ng ebidensiya sa amin? Kasi alam niya hindi totoo ang sinasabi niya. Tapos na ang election, may nanalo na, mag-antay nalang siya ng election sa 2022 ulit,” she also said.

In a draft committee report, a copy of which was obtained by the Inquirer on Tuesday, the committee urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a lifestyle check on Manases and Paolo.

However, the committee, chaired by Senator Richard Gordon, did not recommend the filing of charges against the two.

The draft committee report is still for approval among members of the panel as of posting. Majority of the panel must first affix their signature of confirmation to the report before it is reported to the Senate plenary where all senators would decide either to adopt or reject it.

A portion of the Senate blue ribbon committee report noted that “no evidence was established to connect the two to the smuggling of drugs or other contraband through our Bureau of Customs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But under its recommendations, the committee said: “Personalities who, due to their close relationships to persons possessing high authority, are held to higher standards of accountability to the people precisely because of such close relationships. There are many examples that we are aware where rumors of close relationships abound, regardless of the administration in power.”

The report also said: “Perhaps this is an opportunity, in aid of legislation, to shed light into this area. In this administration, a similar pattern has emerged, with certain members of the First Family being linked to this sordid affair. Therefore, the committee decided to: Invite the personalities being mentioned, namely, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and Atty. Manases Carpio, and; request the NBI to include both personalities in the lifestyle checks being conducted.”

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Gordon’s panel asks NBI for lifestyle check on Duterte’s son, son-in-law

/kga