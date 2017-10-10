Gordon’s panel: Taguba ‘central figure’ in BOC corruption chain

For facilitating the shipment that contained P6.4 billion shabu into the country last May, the Senate blue ribbon committee has recommended that fixer Mark Ruben Taguba II be filed with at least four criminal charges.

The committee, chaired by Senator Richard Gordon, also called Taguba the “quintessential corruptor, the fulcrum without which the entry lever of the illegal drugs would not have risen.”

Corrupt chain

Gordon’s panel believes that Taguba, despite disclosing the names of Bureau of Customs (BOC) officials who are allegedly receiving payola, should be held accountable for bribing several individuals for the release of his clients’ containers.

“Taguba is the central figure in this entire disgustingly corrupt chain. He is, as found in the hearings, the “quintessential corruptor,” the fulcrum without which the entry lever of the illegal drugs would not have risen,” read a portion of the 51-page draft committee report, which Inquirer obtained on Tuesday.

The committee recommended the filing of three criminal charges against Taguba for violating Republic Act no. 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for importation of drugs, RA no. 10683 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code for bribing public officials, and Presidential Decree 1829 for obstructing the apprehension and prosecution of criminal offenders.

The committee also noted that there was a “strong indication” that Taguba lied in his testimonies in the hearings.

“While Mr. Taguba has indeed testified, given information and seemingly cooperated with the committee in its investigation, the committee strongly feels that he has not revealed the full extent of his knowledge in this matter. He only revealed names of people he did not have a direct connection to and chose to feign ignorance on names crucial to identifying the real corrupt officials in the BOC,” it said.

“He allegedly paid a P5 million ‘enrollment fee.’ Interestingly, it betrays logic for someone to give P5 million to people whose full names he didn’t even know,” it added.

‘Tita Nanie’

Taguba said he dealt with a certain “Tita Nanie” who was part of the so-called “Davao Group,” allegedly protected by Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte. Taguba said he did not know Tita Nanie’s full name. Tita Nanie never appeared in any of the congressional hearings on the Customs mess.

Aside from Taguba, the committee also recommended the filing of charges against licensed Customs broker Teejay Marcellana and “consignee-for-hire” Eirene Mae Tatad for importing drugs. Marcellana was also recommended to be charged with violating RA No. 10683 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Recommendations

One of the committee’s recommendations was for the BOC to conduct a periodic review of the performance of licensed brokers, as well as the summary processes for license suspension or revocation.

“Any licensed broker involved in smuggling must be immediately suspended, for cause, and reported to the Secretary of Finance for further proceedings. This, without prejudice to the filing of criminal cases, when warranted,” it said.

It also suggested that the BOC should issue an administrative order prohibiting any direct contact between non-concerned BOC officials and importers.

“Any contact made outside Customs, or outside office hours must be immediately reported in writing. If they fail to do so, the officials shall be immediately suspended pending investigation. The connivance between BOC officials and importers/brokers/fixers/financiers/facilitators to deprive the government of its just revenues must be minimized, if not ended,” it said.

“There must also be a one-stop shop area where all concerns on transactions with the BOC may be addressed swiftly and officially. Thereby, preventing those seeking appointments with BOC officials roaming around its premises,” it added.