Senate panel: Richard Tan ‘ultimately responsible’ for P6.4B shabu shipment

Richard Tan, the businessman who owns the raided warehouse in Valenzuela City, is the one “ultimately responsible” for the smuggling of the P6.4 billion worth of shabu from China.

This was the conclusion of the Senate blue ribbon committee, which looked into the entry of the contraband into the country after authorities found the 605-killogram illegal stash inside Tan’s warehouse last May 26.

“The committee finds that the ultimate responsibility for the importation of these illegal drugs fall squarely on the shoulders of (Tan) as owner of Hong Fei Logistics,” the committee, chaired by Senator Richard Gordon, said in its draft 51-page report obtained by the Inquirer on Tuesday.

“After all, the intent to commit the crime is not indispensable since the act committed of is mala prohibita. Hong Fei Logistics, no doubt, facilitated the importation of the said illegal drugs,” it also said.

The draft committee report is still for approval among members of the panel as of posting. Majority of the panel must first affix their signature of confirmation to the report before it is reported to the Senate plenary where all senators would decide either to adopt or reject it.

Tan, or Chen Ju Long, manages the warehouses in Valenzuela City where the Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized wooden crates containing metal cylinders with shabu packs stuffed inside almost five months ago.

This was so far the biggest delivery of illegal drugs into the country since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016.

The committee recommended the filing of criminal charges against Tan and two other Chinese businessmen – Manny Li and Kenneth Dong – for importation of drugs, a violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165).

While the committee finds Li as only a “victim of circumstance” for dealing with Tan in delivering the cylinders to the country, it noted Dong’s “actions and high-flying lifestyle suspicious.”

“For one, he is fond of having his photo taken with known political figures and people of influence. He contributes millions of pesos to candidates during campaigns. He owns and manages a high-end club in Cebu City,” the committee said.

“All of these makes the committee wonder whether this is all a conscious effort by Mr. Dong to expand his ‘contacts’ or make it appear that he was well connected with people in high places, picture taking with celebrities and politicians; a high end nightclub to wine and dine clients. All are ingredients needed to help convince potential clients of his sphere of influence.”

“Therefore, further investigation needs to be conducted by the law enforcement authorities regarding his participation,” it also said.

Dong’s photos with Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Davao City councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr. became controversial after Duterte and Abellera were tagged as among those behind the so-called Davao Group, which purportedly facilitates smuggling and corrupt activities within the BOC.

The committee absolved Duterte, but it recommended the filing of criminal complaint against Abellera for violating Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the act of direct bribery. /kga